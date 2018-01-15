MUSIGA Hosts Press Soiree

Related Stories The President of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) Bice Osei Kuffour aka Obour has made a passionate plea to players in the music industry to join forces with the Union to shape the destiny of the industry.



He said this will inure to the ultimate benefit of the nation as a whole.



Speaking at a press soiree organized by the Union last Friday at the BBNZ Live Bar in Accra, Obour applauded the media for its support for the Union over the years and called on them to support the efforts of the Union.



The soiree was to engage the media some of the initiatives the Union is working on this year. The initiatives include The Play More Gh campaign which seeks to advocate for more Ghanaian content on our airwaves; the announcement of minimum industry wage standards for musicians in the country and the release of a list of the top twenty songs that received the most airplay.



The President of the Union, Bice Osei Kuffour recounted some of the accomplishments the Union had chalked last year. He spoke about the commencement of the Certificate in Music Production course with NAFTI as part of the MUSIGA Academy, the roll out of the Music Incubation Programme also known as the Future Project which provides mentorship and coaching for upcoming talents in the music industry.



Another speaker at the soiree the MUSIGA Director of Standards and C.E.O of Lynx Entertainment Richie Mensah also called on industry players to work with MUSIGA to ensure the development of the industry.



The 1st Vice President of MUSIGA, Bessa Simons expressed his excitement at the developments in the music industry considering the manner in which the youth are releasing music that hinges on highlife. He expressed the appreciation of the Union to the media for its participation in the soiree and support for the Union over the years.



The Business Development and Membership Director of the Union, Richmond Adu-Poku explained the methodology for the compilation of the Top 20 list of most played songs on radio for 2017 during the question and answer section of the soiree. The Top 20 songs were compiled by Qisimah, an audio insights company that monitors music played on radio.



Present at the soiree were Socrate Safo, Director of Creative Arts at the National Commission on Culture; George Quaye, Host of Pundits and Head of Communications at Charter House; arts critics Arnold Asamoah Baidoo, Eugene Osafo-Nkansah and Fred Kyei Mensah; FOCAP capos Mel Kwesi Davis and Kojo Preko; dramatist Abeiku Sagoe and PCA Favorite Journalist of 2017, Christian Agyei of Onua FM.



