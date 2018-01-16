Ebony's Songs Touches My Heart - Pastor Joe Beecham

Related Stories Renowned gospel musician, Pastor Joe Beecham, has described Ghanaian songstress Ebony Reigns as a brilliant artiste with a sensational voice.



According to him, whenever he hears Ebony sing, it touches his heart hence he wants to write a song for the ‘sponsor’ hitmaker.



Throwing light onto the gift of the 90’s ‘Bad Gyal, the man of God said “when I hear the sponsor song, I am like the talent is amazing. The melodies and rhythm in the song is so beautiful.’ He told Adom FM Saturday.



Pastor Beecham stressed that, Ebony’s career has been ordained by God as such he believes the ‘Maame Hw3’ song maker can change the lives of people through her music.



“I just want to see the face behind the music. Maybe I can also write a song for her. I told Becca I will write a song for her and I have done that. It could be inspirational [song] or about the love of God. She has the voice and audience and she can carry a certain message…” he maintained.



Asked if he would want to collaborate with her on a song, he stated clearly that ‘I never said collaboration but I will only write for her.’

Source: JFM/Ghana