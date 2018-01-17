Prez's Media Encounter - Disappointing But Let's Pick The Positive(s)!

First of all, we (Francis Doku and I) would like to express our gratitude to the Presidency for inviting us to represent the Creative & Tourism Industry and to all colleagues and friends who gave us high marks for the invitation.



It is disappointing that we did not get the opportunity to ask questions in spite of everything we did; raising our hands, stretching our necks and every other sensible gesture to grab attention.



We had the impression, going into the encounter that, once we have been invited, we would automatically get to ask questions, especially when it was the 'first' time Creative sector was getting a nod. We thought wrongly!



If you monitored the encounter, you'd notice how persons were selected to ask questions. The Minister doesn't know me, he doesn't know what I represent or what region I belong to, and clearly, I am not a senior journalist!



We realized after the session that, we somehow had to lobby to get the chance to ask questions. Lobby? We have agitated for years to get the recognition, we should now lobby to get to ask questions? Lessons learnt!



The good thing is; we had the recognition. We can build on it and get more than that the next time and that next time will surely come. Let's not relent, let's push harder!

*Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo is an outspoken and critical Entertainment analyst