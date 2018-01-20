Stonebwoy Shares PHOTO Of Wife’s Baby Bump...

Related Stories Yesterday was the birthday of Dr. Louisa Ansong, wife of dance hall act Stonebwoy and he has a message for his lovely wife.



In an Instagram post, Stonebwoy celebrates the birthday of his wife with a photo showing her bump, giving hints that she is pregnant.



“This Day The 19Jan. Is significant in My Life! I Celebrate You My Love .Happy Birthday,” he posted.



Stonebwoy got married to Louisa in June. Few weeks later, it was reported that she had been spotted ‘heavily’ pregnant but Stonebwoy came out to dispute it.



In December, 2017, other reports said Louisa had given birth.



Stonebwoy’s 24-track album, ‘Epistles of Mama’ which was released was last year, has been voted the second best reggae album of 2017.



The ranking was done by readers of Reggaeville , one of the world’s biggest gathering of reggae lovers and fans on the internet.







