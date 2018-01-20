Actress Genevieve Nnaji Spotted With Flavor...

Related Stories Once upon a time, Nollywood actress, Genevieve Nnaji attempted to have a career in music.

Although it never quite took off, it appears the beautiful actress still has it in! She recently took to her social media to share a picture of singer Flavour and producer Masterkraft in a musical booth. The actress who has been focusing on her own movie project, sealed up a collaboration with Highlife singer, Flavour and music producer, Masterkraft for her coming movie, The Lion Heart. Masterkraft and Flavour are to help her with the theme songs for her movie.



The pretty mother of one has refused to comment on reports flooding the social media that she will be replacing actress Funke Akindele on the cast list of the movie, Avengers; Infinity Wars.