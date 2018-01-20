Sex Destroying Everything In Ghana – Zapp Mallet

Related Stories Sound Engineer and Music Producer Zapp Mallets is wondering why some section of Ghanaians are disappointed that Journalists that were invited to the Flagstaff House during the President’s “encounter with the media” asked substandard questions.



Ghanaians have criticized the performance of some journalists who were given the rare opportunity to ask the President questions pertaining to various sectors of the economy. According to Ghanaians especially users of social media, the questions asked by some journalists on the day were below the bar.



But in a post on Facebook, Zapp Mallet believes the poor questions by the “Senior” Journalist and Editors is a reflection of poor the standards of the country is currently.



He indicated that currently, the most dominating thing in Ghana is sex and that has taken over and destroyed the very fabric of the Ghanaian society.



He said: “Why are sm ppl disappointed with the journalists and the questions they asked the president? Noooooo. It’s just a mere reflection of today’s society. Our journalists don’t fall from the sky. A country where we care more about sex than our lives. Everything we do now is about sex. Alcohol, abt sex. Herbal, abt sex. Food, sex. As for music we know. There must be sex attached to everything we do else it won’t sell. So why should we expect more? Don’t blame the journalists. Let’s be realistic”.















