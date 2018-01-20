Ex Prez Rawlings Shows Off Cooking Skills - Photos

Related Stories Season 3 of Yvonne Okoro’s cooking show, ‘Dining With’ will start airing on GHOne.



The show promises to be exciting as it features an array of great personalities including former President Rawlings who will be showing off his cooking prowess.



It is the first time he is ever appeared on a cooking show. Other personalities like Hon. Kennedy Agyapong, Kwaw Kese, Lydia Forson, Aplus and Nigerian male Barbie Bobrisky will also be on the show.



The likes of controversial counselor George Lutterodt and sibling stars Sister Debbie and Wanluv Kubolor are some of the personalities to also look out for.



The award winning show does not only engages personalities who pass through to try cooking their favourite meals but also discuss other topical issues of the day and funny quiz moments.



Hosted by Yvonne Okoro, Dining With is produced by Desamour Company Ltd and Directed by Shirley Frimpong Manso.



The third season is dubbed ‘Cooks & Braggarts’ just as the second season and it will be showing on GHone TV on Sundays at 4:00pm.



It is sponsored by KLEANZ products a product of Ghandour Cosmetics and Alvaro a product of Guinness Ghana LTD.