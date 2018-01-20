It Took 5 Years To Get Nana Konadu's Attention - Rawlings Narrates Their Love Story

The couple who have been married since 1977, have been a strong force in Ghana’s political history and current state of affairs, and they are usually hailed wherever they go.



Papa ‘J’, he is usually called, and Nana Konadu, have five children named Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, Kimathi Rawlings, Amina Rawlings, Yaa Asantewaa Rawlings, Ezenator Rawlings.



The couple’s legacy in politics has been carried down by their eldest daughter, Dr. Zanetor Rawlings, who is now a Member of Parliament for the KlotteyKorle Constituency under the National Democratic Congress, of which J.J was a founding father.



However, after such a long married life and a successful legacy to leave behind, one would ask how their love story came about.



J.J Rawlings, who was featured in an upcoming episode of actress Yvonne Okoro’s Dining with Cooks and Braggarts programme, explained that it took him five years to gain Nana Konadu’s attention.



On Yvonne’s Instagram page, Rawlings recalled having to show interest in her friends initially, just so he could walk beside them.



He said it wasn’t until one Sunday, that he invited Konadu out and she accepted, which surprised him since she was apparently always hostile to him.



Rawlings’ story got many fans commenting under the video; while Some fans were all in awe about the Rawlings story: prince_is_everywhere The cutest man x President ever in the History of GH.



I swear young ladies sef they die for this man. Can't wait to watch this. Another insisted that the end was worth it: americanxpressgh Wabre but she is so worth it.



Meanwhile, a fan insisted that the times were different now: mr_basz No time. Everything moves faster now so should d process.



Which was reiterated by another: nana_kwaku_wan In what century did he do dat? masa things have changed.



Nevertheless, the Rawlingses are a beautiful couple, with their named stamped as one of Ghana’s most influential families.



