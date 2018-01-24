I’ll Choose To Die If NPP Has To Save Me When I’m Sick – Actress

Related Stories Kumawood actress Gloria Kani has solemnly promised never to vote for the ruling New Patriotic Party.



The actress on Hello FM in Kumasi speaking to Dave Hammer revealed that she has always been a supporter of the leading opposition party since childbirth.



According to her, the National Democratic Congress is a family party so she cannot turn her back on them. Gloria then asked the public to erase the notion that she joined the party ahead of the 2016 general election because she wanted cash.



“I did not join NDC because of money, I am NDC. My uncle, honourable Stephen Kunso has been MP at Kintampo for 20 years on the ticket of NDC.” Miss Kani noted.



She further said without mincing words that she will choose to die if NPP would have to heal her when she falls sick. The mother of two continued that nothing can push her to vote for the New Patriotic Party when they compete with NDC.



“If I’m sick now and NPP would have to give me life, I promise you that I’ll choose to die. I can never vote for NPP, it won’t even work. “



When the host of the show asked if she will again choose to die if NPP was the provider of air, she replied: “I would have been dead by now”.



Kani Gloria was one of the many celebrities who publicly endorsed NDC ahead of the 2016 polls.



Watch Kani Gloria making her statement on Hello FM below:

