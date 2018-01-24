I Know People Want Me To Be Slapped, Beaten...But – Lydia Forson

Related Stories Actress Lydia Forson has insisted that she did nothing to warrant the attack on her by a security officer.



The actress was allegedly assaulted Monday by an unknown security officer while on location filming a movie.



A video posted by the actress on Facebook captured her and the security man engaged in a verbal altercation.



The incident occurred around the National Film and Television Institute (NAFTI) at Cantonments, Accra.



The actress, in a new video she posted on Facebook, sought to clarify what she said were inaccuracies in some of the reportage on the incident.



According to her, the crew sought the needed permission before shooting at the location and was surprised when they were confronted by the security man.



She said the 'security man' verbally abused them and banged on the car they were using for the shoot.



“He pounced on me three times saying that he will beat me…saying I will slap you,” Lydia Forson further alleged.



“I know people really want me to be beaten up in Ghana but I’m sorry to disappoint you, the time has not come yet. But I know you were really hoping that it was true that he had slapped my face, thankfully my skin is still glowing and I’m good,” she added.



Watch the video below for more:

<iframe width="490" height="350" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Li8zuRsnJ9s" frameborder="0" allow="autoplay; encrypted-media" allowfullscreen></iframe>