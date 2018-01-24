Okyeame Kwame Made Climate Change Ambassador

Related Stories The Regional Director of Solidaridad West Africa, Mr. Isaac Gyamfi, has described Hiplife musician, Okyeame Kwame, as a showbiz personality whose brand does not only command widespread respect among the generality of Ghanaian populace, but also epitomizes humanity in its truest sense.



He said the rapper’s brand “resonated positively” with both the young and the old, the urban- and rural-based, such that when Solidaridad needed to engage a celebrity to drive its climate change campaign, Okyeame Kwame’s name came up with no opposition.



“We had a lot of critical discussions and we were unanimous that Okyeame Kwame has made a name in the showbusiness space that he comes with a certain clout in terms of respect people have for him, and his seriousness to work,” he said.



Mr. Gyamfi gave the remark when he addressed a press conference held today (Wednesday,January 24) to unveil Okyeame Kwame, real name Kwame Nsiah Apau, as the organisation’s Climate Change Ambassador.



Solidaridad is an international network organisation with partners across the globe, which undertakes specific international development projects in partnership with the World Bankand the Climate Investment Funds.



Currently implementing what it calls the Ghana Dedicated Grant Mechanism (DGM Ghana) Project, Solidaridad is seeking to fight forest loss and halt unsustainable land use practices that drive climate change and its associated negative impacts.



Towards achieving this goal, the DGM Ghana project builds the capacity of local communities and organisations in climate change, and provides them with demand-driven grants.



As the climate change ambassador, Okyeame Kwame will front Solidaridad’s capacity building efforts in 52 selected communities in the Brong Ahafo and Western regions, and also help in raising awareness about the causes and negative impacts of climate change.



Mr. Gyamfi praised Okyeame Kwame for his numerous humanitarian works, such as his Hepatitis B project, which always put the interest of ordinary people first.



For his part, Okyeame Kwame described his ambassadorial engagement, though pro-bono, as “very honouring and pampering” because it offers him yet another opportunity to contribute to a good cause.



“For us to develop as a people, everybody must develop a positive attitude, and use our abilities and talents to bring attention to what is really needed, for us to grow,” he said, charging the media to use its influence to highlight development issues rather that showing naked women.



Other speakers at the function included Ms. Suzan Nyemidi, the Country Representative of Solidaridad, and Mr. Hayford Duodu, the Steering Committee Chairman of the DGM Ghana Project.