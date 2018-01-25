George Darko - I Was Not Arrested

Related Stories Veteran highlife musician George Darko has dismissed reports that he was arrested by some security operatives Wednesday morning at the Okuapehene palace.



According to him, they were only sent to Koforidua but have since returned to the palace.



The veteran musician, who is the Tufuhene of Akropong-Akuapim with stool name Nana Yaw Ampem Darko, however, confirmed a raid of the palace by persons believed to be National Security operatives.



The operation at the palace, 3news.com gathered, is a follow-up on intelligence that there is a cache of arms stored by a faction in the raging chieftaincy dispute.



Nana Yaw Ampem Darko was not happy with the manner in which the raid was conducted, describing it as too Rambo style.



“They have desecrated the palace,” he said, adding that doors were broken while his attic was climbed into.



“They took us all away and later on brought us back.”



There has been a dispute over the rightful successor to Oseadeeyo Addo Dankwa III, who joined his ancestors in 2015, having reigned for 41 years.



There are two claimants to the Ofori Kuma Stool – Obuobi Atiemo II and Odehye Kwadwo Kesseh Antwi.



A Koforidua court placed an injunction on any of the factions entering the Okuapehene palace.



George Darko commended the swift reaction of the security operatives to the suspicion of arms, sayind prevention is better than cure but was only not happy with the modus operandi.



He suspected that some powers within government are behind Wednesday’s action.



For him, the whole incident is becoming an irony to him especially when one of his own is the president of Ghana.



“When a northerner was ruling my country I was able to speak but now that my own brother is ruling, look at what is happening.”





