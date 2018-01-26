How I Escaped Being Raped By Taxi Driver – Actress

|
|
|
|
|
|
Nollywood actress, Dorcas Shola-Fapson has called out a taxi driver, Henry Nnaemeka for attempting to rape and abduct her on Wednesday in Lagos.
The actress on her Snapchat page, while narrating the incident, said she was on a trip when the driver diverted and drove to an uncompleted house.
According to her, she was able to resist him and fled the scene.
She wrote ” This taxify driver just tried to kidnap me, thank God I always have my pepper spray, emptied that sh*t in his eyes like WTF!
“He fully locked me in his car and drove to a random house and tried to drag me in it.
“I’m home now guys, I’m fine but was f**king shaking.”
Taxfy has issued an official statement on the incident. They stated that they have zero tolerance for all forms of harassment and violence.
|
|
|
|
|Source: Dailypost.ng
|
|
|
|
|
Comments (
): Post Your Comments >>
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
|
|
|
|
|