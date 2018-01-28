I Was A Ga Teacher Before I Became An Actor – Psalm Adjetefio

Related Stories Psalm Adjetefio, popularly known as TT of Taxi Driver fame has disclosed that before his rise to fame he was a Ga teacher at the Presec Staff schools in Accra.



Speaking on the Delay show, TT, as he is popularly called, said he used to be on set for the series Ultimate Paradise, while he doubled as a Ga teacher.



When quizzed on how he got on set of the Taxi Driver series, the actor revealed that he was spotted on the set of Ultimate Paradise and given the opportunity to star in the popular television series. He later stooped teaching as he got more roles in other movies.



‘I made GHS 10 cedis, per episode’ he remarked, when asked how much he earned on set. TT admitted that although the GHS10 was not enough for him since he was married, he was doing other things to keep his family going.



When the TV series ended, he said the negative impact was not so huge since he had gotten links with other people in the movie fraternity. This earned him roles in movies and series which helped cater for his family.



Moreover, his rented apartment had been paid in advance, as a result, it did not take a toll on him immediately.



Aside his role on the Taxi Driver set, he also worked at Peace Fm. Unfortunately, when the TV series ended, he also lost his job at Peace FM.



Though not in the best of health, he says he has to still act to support himself with his children's as well.