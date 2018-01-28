Delay Appeals For Support In Aid Of Actor's Surgery

Related Stories TV personality, Deloris Frimpong popularly known as Delay, has appealed to the Ghanaian public to help veteran actor, Psalm Adjetefio pay for surgery.



The actor, who currently has a heart enlargement problem which has led to swollen feet is struggling to keep condition intact. In addition, he has to undergo surgery to correct some shifted organs in his body, according to his doctor.



In response to how he makes ends meet, he disclosed that he still had to act although he is not in the best of health. He said this during the Delay Show on Saturday, 27th January, 2018.



Responding to the question on whether his weight was a factor in his ill health, he admitted in the affirmative. On the other hand, he made mention of the fact that the Ghanaian lifestyle does not enable one live healthy. The only food one can afford is just banku and rice which are not too balanced.



Upon hearing the sad story, the presenter was moved to appeal to the public to help the actor foot his bills since he had brought many Ghanaian homes laughter through his role as TT in taxi driver.



She encouraged the public to send contributions to the actor's Vodafone cash account (0502370675) to support him.