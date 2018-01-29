You’ll Be Digging Your Own Grave If You Betray Me – Bullet To Ebony

Related Stories Manager of reigning female artiste, Ebony Reigns, Bullet has said Ebony will be digging her own grave if she should be ungrateful to him.



Bullet who was speaking on the fact that Ghanaian artistes are ungrateful indicated that regardless of the help Bola Ray’s Empire Entertainment offered him, he was ungrateful to him. He indicated that most Ghanaian artistes are ungrateful.



He, however, indicated that he made Ebony and it will spell doom for the artiste to be ungrateful to him.



He said “Ebony can never be ungrateful because I made her. I have the button to press to go up or to come down. If she becomes ungrateful, it is her own matter”.



Bullet indicated that he has signed three new artistes onto his record label and they are ready to take over the country’s music scene like Ebony did last year.



Ebony rose to fame last year with songs such as Sponsor, Date your father, Hustle and Maame Hw3. She has been tipped for this year’s VGMA Artiste of the year considering the work she did last in the year under review.



