Don't Run For MUSIGA Presidency - Flowking Stone Warns Okyeame Kwame

Rapper Flowking Stone has cautioned his brother and fellow artiste, Okyeame Kwame not to vie for the position of Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) President.



Flowking Stone states that though he will be happy to see his brother take up leadership roles, positions such as MUSIGA President and Ghana Music Rights Organsiation (GHAMRO) President might tarnish his reputation.



In an interview with Doreen Andoh on Joy FM’s Cosmopolitan Mix, the ‘Go Low’ hit maker advised Okyeame Kwame against running for any such positions.



“I would have vouched for Okyeame Kwame to be the MUSIGA President but at the same time, I know that he is building a type of brand that is surrounded with respect. The moment he is at that position, people will just call and insult him anyhow,” he said.



He mentioned highlife musician, Kojo Antwi, as an example of a respected personality whose position within GHMARO nearly caused him his hard-earned reputation as a music legend in Ghana.



“When Kojo Antwi was with GHAMRO, there were a lot of things that could tarnish his legacy. This is a much-respected man but because he got involved, his legacy was almost tarnished,” the rapper asserted.



Kojo Antwi served as Chairman of GHAMRO from 2015 to 2017.



Flowking Stone, however, pleaded with Ghanaians to give such leaders the necessary support to enable them to execute the herculean task before them.



The rapper, born Kwaku Nsiah-Boama, also indicated in the interview that he will only contest for a role such as MUSIGA President after he achieves his dreams as a musician.