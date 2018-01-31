Court Discharges Bull Dog Of Alleged Murder of Fennec Okyere

Related Stories The Accra Central District Court has discharged Lawrence Nana Asiama Hanson, aka Bulldog, over the alleged murder of Fennec Okyere.



The court presided over by Worlanyo Kotoku said that the prosecution has been conspicuously absent in the matter.



The court also held that the complainant had also been absent.



“Prosecution not here; complainant not here, at the last hearing date, prosecution has been conspicuously absent. I have no option than to discharge you” Mr. Kotoku noted.



The Attorney-General had over the weeks failed to make an appearance in the case.



The court had at its previous siting ordered that Richard Gyambibi, the Senior State Attorney who wrote the advice on the case docket be summoned before the court to explain certain “coded” aspects of the advice.



The AG had advised that Bulldog, who also doubles as the CEO of Bull Haus Entertainment be discharged to enable further investigation in the three-year-old case.



Although the court had summoned Mr. Gyembibi neither he nor the prosecutor was in court when the case was dismissed this morning.



Bulldog, also a former manager of dancehall artiste Shatta Wale, is standing trial for his alleged involvement in the death of Fennec Okeyre.



Bulldog, 39, was picked up by the Police Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in 2014 at Kokomlemle, a suburb of Accra, as a prime suspect in Okyere’s death.



Bulldog’s plea has not been taken even though per the police charge sheet, he has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder until an Accra High Court subsequently bailed him.









