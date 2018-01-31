Shatta Wale Officially Joins Zylofon Music

Related Stories Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale is officially a member of Zylofon Media.



He was unveiled as a member of the imprint at its East Legon premises, today, Wednesday, January 31, 2018. The management deal between the two is at least for three years.



Wale, during his speech said he will be polished but more controversial. He also claimed Stonebwoy is like a brother, and that they talk everyday but he decided to hide the signing from him before it is made public.



The 2014 ‘Artiste of the Year’ winner joins Stonebwoy, Becca, Kumi Guitar, Joyce Blessing and others who were signed to the music label last year.



