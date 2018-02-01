Boasting About What You Don’t Have Will Leave You In Shame – Diamond Appiah

Related Stories Failed Member of Parliament, Diamond Appiah has started her attacks on actress Benedicta Gafah and this time, she says the actress is an unrepentant liar who needs to change her ways.



According to her, Benedicta Gafah keeps lying about herself; something she seems not to like.



In a post on Instagram registering her displeasure with the lies being peddled by Benedicta Gafah she said “Chai Sis Afia aka my Queen of Editing nie @empress_dictabee. This editing dier u no force koraa oo, the reflection in the car door of the pavement make pinsoo but is None of my business that u wanted to add more hips to ur small hips. Anyway as for this review dier I will spare u Bcos as it stands now u and I know wot is happening in your real life is a sad distin but take heart biko, and pray to God to forgive u bcos a lot of the people u wronged are praying fervently on ur head top oo but here be roadside so I won’t say much.



Is a new year and my little sisterly advise to u is to STOP THE LYING cos I Still hear your new lies everyday n ask myself why? Who are u competing with dear? Boi bye for now n don’t forget my sisterly advise. Let me see u buying cement n blocks this year cos the my “house” kweku ananse stories no y3 more #Is in the pipeline fuor“.