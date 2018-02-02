I Can Be Controlled – Shatta Wale

Related Stories The much-awaited deal of the moment has been completed and Shatta Wale is officially under the management of Zylofon Media after the two parties agreed on a 3 three year management deal.



The announcement was made in a grand style at the head office of Zylofon Media in East Legon, Accra.



One major question that was in the mind of many Ghanaians was the fact that will the creative arts firm be able to handle the artiste due to his controversial nature? Charles Nii Armah Mensah has been tagged as a ‘trouble maker’ by some entertainment enthusiasts due to some controversial moments in the industry.



However, Shatta Wale, played down the idea that he cannot be controlled. The self-acclaimed dancehall king said he has been looking for an opportunity to be under a record label and this is the right time for him.



“People have painted a picture about Shatta Wale that he can’t work with anybody, he can’t really go under any record label. I have accepted everything in the contract and willing to abide by it”.



The one time artiste of the year further stated that he is not a bad boy as some people tag him to be and said jokingly to Nana Appiah Mensah (CEO of Zylofon Media), that, “Sometimes shout on me Sir”.



This claim seems to quell all those rumors of whether the leader of the SM Family can be handled or not. So if you have been having those thoughts, then you better start thinking twice.

