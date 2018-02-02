Photo: Omotola Stuns In Red As She Emerges From Private Jet For Her 40th Birthday

Related Stories Nigerian screen icon, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde has released new photo of herself as she’s already accelerating up for her 40th birthday celebration, coming up on the 7th of February.



Extremely, the actress has shared a stunning photo in a red dress to wow her fans as she waits to cling 40 in 5 days time.



The Nollywood actress is seen in the post stepping out of a private aircraft with a young man helping her out as her dress walked the pathway down the aircraft.



The Nollywood actress is seen in the post stepping out of a private aircraft with a young man helping her out as her dress walked the pathway down the aircraft.

See Omotola in red as she emerges from a private jet for her 40th birthday below…

Source: ghpage