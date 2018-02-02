Kwabena Kwabena To Unveil Tattoo In Honor Of His Manageress At Love Night Concert

Related Stories Highlife artiste, Kwabena Kwabena will unveil a tattoo in honour of his manageress at his upcoming concert



The nickname, ‘FRIMS’ was tattooed to show appreciation to Frema Ashkar for her consistent support for his career over the years.



The ‘Bue Kwan’ hitmaker told Kasapa FM, that aside hosting over 500 couples on February 17, 2018 for his ‘Vitamilk Love Concert’, one of the surprising moments that will characterize the event is the unveiling of the tattoo to honor his manageress Frema Ashkar for being there for him for a decade now.



The CEO of FABLINK, Frema Ashkar has been at the centre of the ‘Adult Music’ hitmaker’s second divorce saga as she was alleged to be the woman currently warming Kwabena’s bed.



The celebrated broadcaster, Frema, who is also a divorcee, has severally responded to such claims as false.



The concert which comes off at the +233 Jazz bar and grill will feature female artistes like Efya, Adina, MzVee and Asantewaa.



‘Vitamilk Love Night,’is an annual event organized by the “Ahyesi’ hitmaker that gathers couples, loved ones, and his cherished fans to a night of bliss, love,drama, resplendent music and dance to celebrate the love season.