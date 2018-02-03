RTP Awards Goes To Kenya; D'banj Headlines Nominees' Unveiling Tonight (VIDEO)

Related Stories The Radio & Television Personality Awards (RTP) in Ghana has taken a giant leap as it travels beyond the shores of the nation.



After organizing 7 editions of the RTP in Ghana, organizers of the event, Big Events GH, have taken the awards to East Africa, Kenya to be specific.



Prince Mackay, CEO of Big Events and founder of the RTP speaking to Peacefmonline.com, explained the motivation for transcending the borders of Ghana stating that the Awards event has over the years earned an accolade as the best event in awarding Radio & TV personalities; a mark that the Kenyan market has seen and opened doors for the RTP to be held in the country to reward the efforts and hard work of media personalities in Kenya.



There will be nominees' unveiling for RTP Awards Kenya 2018 tonight, Saturday, February 3, 2018 at Nairobi in Kenya.



What's even more remarkable is that Nigeria's music icon, D’Banj will be headlining today's event.



The main awards for RTP Awards Kenya 2018 is scheduled for March 2018.





