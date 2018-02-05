Rihanna Meets Prez Akufo Addo - PHOTO

Related Stories As the ambassador for the Global Partnership for Education, American singer, Rihanna shook hands with President Akufo-Addo at the GPE Financing Conference which took place over the weekend in Senegal.



After the fundraising ceremony, Rihanna met with some of the world leaders including Ghana’s President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.