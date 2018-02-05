PHOTO Of Chris Attoh's Ex Damilola And Ramsey Nouah In Bed Creating A Buzz Online.

Related Stories A photo of actress Damilola Adegbite and Ramsey Nouah in bed is creating a lot of buzz online.



Adegbite, ex-wife of Ghanaian actor Chris Attoh is seen lovingly holding onto the head of Nouah, as he plants a kiss on her cheek.



The shot is said to be from the set of a new movie ‘Yoruba Demons‘ which also stars comedian Ayo Makun.



In late September 2017, Attoh confirmed rumors about the end of his marriage after several denials in an interview with BellaNaija.



“However, since the divorce, we are obviously now reworking things to create a new balance between work, spending time with and raising our son. Dami is a wonderful woman and an amazing mother. Despite our differences, she and I will always be friends. So, more than anything we will find ways to continue to make sure that Brian can still have a balanced upbringing filled with love and support. Both our families have been and are still very supportive in helping us take care of our son Brian when we can’t be there due to work.”



Chris Attoh and his now ex-wife, Damilola Adegbite met on the set of Television series Tinsel.



They also played lead roles in the movie Six Hours to Christmas. a production by Shirley Frimpong-Manso’s Sparrow Production.



The couple married in a private event witnessed by family, close friends and associates on February 14, 2014. They are parents to son, Brian.



In the cover story for the June 2015 edition of Glitz Magazine, he told the publication, he is not worried about the exes of his wife because ”at the end of the day I ended up with the prize. Dami is my queen.”





