Rihanna Praises Nana Addo

American artiste, Rihanna was in Dakar, Sengal over the weekend.



She was in the West African country as part of her duties as the Global Ambassador of Global Partnership for Education (GPE), a multilateral partnership and fund dedicated exclusively to education in the world’s poorest countries.



After the fundraising ceremony and her speech, the ‘Work’ artiste shook hands with some of the world leaders including President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



The international conference hopes to elevate the impact of access to education and raise funds for schooling in some of the world’s poorest communities.

Rihanna had some kind words for Ghana”s president after the event ended.



She told a fan: “Your President was so well spoken and inspiring! He shook the room! You should be proud!”