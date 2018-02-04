You Got To Have Sex With A Woman Before Marrying Her - A Plus

Related Stories A popular Ghanaian proverb translates as, quite literally, that ‘the truth dier, it’s only one’.



Sex is one of the biggest parts of any relationship and considering that marriage is supposed to be for life, it makes zero sense to blindly jump into one taking it on faith that you and your partner are going to be s*xually compatible.





So the gospel truth is what A Plus has said, although many Ghanaians who already have sex before marriage would hypocritically come and condemn him.



The married rapper was a guest on Yvonne Okoro’s show when he was asked about his views on s*x before marriage.



“Every Christian believes in his church doctrines and I am a Christian in my own church and In my church, we believe that before you buy a car you have to test it, you don’t just have to go and carry a woman and marry her.” he said.



Video-











@kwameaplus believes you must try a car b4 buying it...In other words fornication is acceptable in his church!Thoughts?🤣🤣Dining With tday at 4pm on GHone TV and on DSTV channel 361 @desamourtv

A post shared by Yvonne Okoro (@yvonneokoro) on Feb 4, 2018 at 1:06am PST









Source: ghanacelebrities.com Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.