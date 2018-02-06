Beverly Afaglo Blasts Ghanaian Publishers

Related Stories Ghanaian actress Beverly Afaglo Baah has lambasted Ghanaian publishers for not acknowledging and recognizing celebrities in the country.



"When are we ever going to appreciate n celebrate our own? Or we don’t have celebrities or legends here whose pictures can be printed on these books or even the publishers are dumb to think that these faces will sell the books?" she queried.



The actress made this comment after she went to buy books for her daughter and saw pictures of Telenovela actors printed on the cover.



Beverly, who was not happy with what she saw, took to her instagram page and wrote:



So I went to buy some books for my daughter n I get home, going thru the books n I see this on some of the books n am jus pissed at the same time amazed…wow Ghana, when are we ever going to appreciate n celebrate our own? Or we don’t have celebrities or legends here whose pictures can be printed on these books or even the publishers are dumb to think that these faces will sell the books?



School books are like medicine, it is a need so u will buy whether forest or castle pictures is printed on it.



Dear publisher, we hv great actors and other celebrities/legends here in Ghana who can be celebrated and also introduced to these kids so our history doesn’t die. Celebrities work so hard and when they are no more, their names and faces go away with them just because we don’t have many writers in Ghana so our history dies quickly.



Showbizness also makes history that should be on record. Appreciate the ART…thank u