 
 

 Home   >   Showbiz   >   General Entertainment   >   201802   >   Omotola's 2nd Daughter, Meraiah Smoking Hot In Her 18th Birthday PHOTO






Omotola's 2nd Daughter, Meraiah Smoking Hot In Her 18th Birthday PHOTO
 
<< Prev  |  Next >>
 
07-Feb-2018  
Comments ( )    Email    Print
     
 
 
 
 
Related Stories
 
Nollywood actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde and her second daughter Meraiah are celebrating their birthday today.

The fashion designing student turns 18 and her mother, 40. That figure though!
 





Omotola
 
 
Source: Linda Ikeji’s blog
 
 

Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >>
 
 
 
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 