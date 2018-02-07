I Had Sex With Tuface – Lady Tells Annie Idibia

Related Stories There was mild drama on social media on Monday after a lady accused Nigerian music legend Tuface Idibia of infidelity.



This happened on Instagram after Annie replied a fan who accused her husband of cheating.



The lady in question simply identified as Akume bragged to Annie to stop defending her husband.



In the process of exchanging comments, she revealed that she had sex with Tuface sometime in 2014 while in Detroit.



She wrote "He cheats all the time, I mean I f*cked him sometime in Detroit back in 2014, so see what you want me to say." Source: Dailypost.ng