‘We Must Be Stupid Spending Our Time Discussing 'Who Cooks’ – Lydia Forson

Related Stories Actress Lydia Forson has slammed Ghanaians for giving relevance to the claims by some feminists who argued that cooking for one’s husband can be described as slavery.



In a 17-minutes video, she said Ghanaians are 'mad’, 'stupid’ and ‘dumb’ to give much relevance to food when there are more important national issues to solve.



"Do you see how stupid we seem? Do we see how unserious we are that seasoned journalists, radio presenters and proclaimed intellectuals are spending all their time and energy talking about someone trying to take away their rights? Are you stupid? Is food going to build roads, put clothes on your back or change the power crises? I am shocked that we have come to a standstill because of cooking. The fact that we reduced this discussion to food shows how far gone we are’’. She fumed.



According to her, men must be allowed to decide whether they want to get married to a wife who prefers to cook or not.



‘’If a man wants a woman who wants to cook, he can marry her. In the same birth if a woman feels cooking is not her thing, why can’t she find her choice? She asserted.



The actress went on further to state that people should stop criticising the feminists for making such claims because of their vulnerability as they are entitled to their opinions.



Lydia Forson’s comment comes on the back of claims by some feminists on social media that men must know how to cook before they get married adding that women who cook for their husbands can be likened to slaves.



Social media got awash with comments and arguments on whether it is relevant for a woman to cook for her husband or not. Some feminists descended heavily on individuals who were not in favour of the claim.