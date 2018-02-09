Eyewitness Account Of How Ebony Died

Related Stories An eyewitness only identified as Ken Yeboah has given a chilly account of how Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Ebony Reigns died in an on head collision with a VIP bus at Nyamebekyere near Mankranso in the Ahafo Ano South, a district in the Ashanti Region on Thursday.



Two others according to the report contained in an audio from Kumasi-based Ultimate FM indicates that a military officer and a young girl in her mid fifteens also died in the ghastly accident involving the black Jeep car of the musician and the VIP bus at about 11Pm on Thursday.



“No one in the bus was dead or injured but occupants of the Jeep vehicle were hurt. The passengers told us the accident involved another car and that a soldier and a small girl were trapped in the vehicle. We called fire service from Bechem and when they came they were incapacitated so they relied on their colleagues in Sunyani who managed to open the mangled vehicle before they could retrieve the bodies. I saw her she was the Ebony we know”



A brief history



Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng (born 16 February 1997; known by the stage name Ebony) is a Ghanaian dancehall/Afrobeats artist widely known for her hit songs "Poison" and "Kupe", she was discovered by Bullet, a member of Ruff n Smooth fame.



Ebony was discovered by renowned musician and entrepreneur Bullet of Ruff n Smooth fame when she sent a recording of her voice and was signed to his Rufftown record label just a day after listening to the recording.



Ebony came out with her first single, "Dancefloor", in December 2015 with a video and audio release.



The song became a hit on radio landing her nomination for the unsung category at the 2016 Ghana Music Awards.



In March 2016 Ebony released her major hit single "Kupe", which is a household anthem in Ghana and some other African countries.



Ebony is signed to ruff town records and Midas touch Inc.



