Vim Lady’s SUGARDEM GH To Cook Free For Men On Vals Day

Afia Pokua who is the convener of a counter-feminist group, SUGARDEM has announced that the association will be cooking free food for all men at the forecourt of Joy FM on Valentine's Day.



It comes less than 24-hours after she disclosed that members of the group are prepared to cook, wash, massage, feed, and “bed” their men provided the men are also ready to ‘sugar’ them.



She specifically promised of going an extra mile in licking her man if he is prepared to fulfill his part of the bargain by sugaring her as the convener of SUGARDEM.



In her latest post, she disclosed that the group is going a notch higher through the latest package.



“This Valentine’s day SUGARDEM GH is cooking free food for all men at the forecourt of Joy fm. If you are a man, stop by and come and eat keke.



If you are a lady who believes and support our agenda, volunteer as an usher or a server.



We have vowed to pamper the men and we will deliver just that.



May God sustain this campaign to support our men and share the enjoyment of companionship together.



COOKING IS NO SLAVERY



#SUGARDEMGH



SUGAR THEM TO PAMPER US



NO COMPETITION WITH MEN



Sincerely yours, Vim lady”