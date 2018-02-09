Stop The Envy - Agya Koo Tells ‘Enemies’

Related Stories Actor, Alexander Kofi Adu, popularly known as Agya Koo has rebuked critics of his recently launched online TV channel saying they are jealous of him.



There has been a lot of backlash since the Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Madam Catherine Afeku announced the Agya Koo TV app which she says is part of efforts to increase local content.



For the critics, there could have been a general app for the movie industry instead of just one individual.



Others have questioned the format and the kind of content that the channel would be showing but Agya Koo says people should stop being petty.



“I think people are just envious of me and they need to stop. What is wrong if a local app is established in my name to help revive the crumbling industry that we have been crying about?



“We sit in our country and have foreign soap operas flood our screens but we just keep quiet.



And when government takes initiatives to improve local content, we oppose it.



It is very unfortunate that this is happening but that won’t deter me from my goal,” he stated in an interview with Showbiz on Tuesday.



For the Ma Trick Wo actor, he qualifies to have an app in his name because he has contributed greatly to the revival of the movie industry especially at a time when things looked bleak.



“If Agya Koo isn’t qualified, who is? At the time when everyone was crying, my colleagues like Mercy Asiedu and Akrobeto worked hard to make local movies attractive to Ghanaians.



“Where were all those being mentioned today when I was working day and night? It’s very interesting the comments I hear but I’m not perturbed at all because our industry is full of back biting,” he said.



Giving a background into how Agya Koo TV started, he said the app is an initiative of the Exim Bank Ghana which collaborated with the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, as it is the mother body for the creative arts.



He said the project is being financed by the Exim Bank Ghana. “This is a laudable project that needs to be commended but no, we are rather destroying it.



If this becomes successful which I know it would, it will provide many employable skills for the production crew,” he stated.



Agya Koo TV was launched on Sunday, February 4, at the Accra Mall and the actor explained how it will work.



“The channel will show my movies and some of my old productions from the Concert Party series. I will also do comedy skits for subscribers.



People will get the opportunity to watch real comedy which has been missing for some time now.



“Already, some of my old comedy shows have started showing on the channel and they are being patronised and enjoyed by people in Ghana and abroad,” he said.



Agya Koo said he won’t be distracted by his “enemies” because he has the support of his colleagues.