We Shall Support Our Creative Industry- Akufo-Addo

Related Stories President Akufo-Addo has indicated the preparedness of his administration to support the development and growth of the creative arts industry in Ghana.



He said his government “is very much aware” of the importance of the creative arts sector in its contribution to the good reputation of the country.



President Akufo-Addo was presenting the 2018 State of the Nation Address in Parliament Thursday.



He said many countries the world over have gained prominence on the international stage due to the influence of their creative artistes, and Ghana is no exception.



He said the foundations for the passing of the Creative Arts Bill have been laid and added that the “processes for the setting up of the Creative Arts Fund will be completed to enable our creative artistes to access funds to boost their arts”.



He said “I am very much aware that we have to create the space and atmosphere for our creative artistes, and we shall support them”.



President Akufo-Addo touching on the tourism sector said “we are building a Ghana where tourists will feel at home, and we shall feel proud when they say, “I was in Ghana.”



He said on December 15, 2017, he cut the sod for the 241-acre Accra Marine Drive Project, explaining that the project during its construction and completion “will generate thousands of jobs for the local community and across the value chain”.



In addition, the president noted, when the Accra Marine Drive Project is completed, will “position Ghana as a key tourism destination” in the sub-region and Africa at large.



In line with the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture’s target of generating jobs, especially for the youth and unemployed, the Marine Drive Tourism Investment Project, from construction to the operational stage, is expected to employ some 150,000 people.



