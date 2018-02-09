We'll Give Late Ebony Befitting Burial - Catherine Afeku

Related Stories The Tourism Arts and Culture Minister says government will consult with the family of the late dancehall act, Ebony Reigns in order to give her a befitting burial.



Catherine Abelema Afeku said the late musician deserves to be celebrated because she touched lives here in Ghana and across Africa with her many hit songs.



Commiserating with the family, friends and fans following the demise of Ebony, the Creative Arts Minister said the government will definitely play a role in the artiste's burial.



Mrs Afeku also cautioned the public to desist from sharing the gory images from the accident, saying it amounts to a disrespect of the dead.



"Respect the sanctity and dignity of our dear departed sister in this very difficult time," she said.



She also added: "We mourn with the family and pray for God's strength and guidance."



The high rising Mama Hwe singer, born Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng, died in a gruesome road accident late Thursday evening on the Sunyani-Kumasi road.



Below is her statement



We have learnt with deep regret the sad passing of Hiplife, Hilife and Dancehall Super Star Ebony, through a fatal accident.



I wish to convey to the family, industry, friends, fans, and well-wishers alike the sympathies of The President of Ghana, Nana Akufo Addo, The Ministry of Tourism Arts and Culture and the people of Ghana.



We will consult with the family to give our Songstress a befitting send-off.



I wish however to caution against the indiscriminate sharing of the accident images and ask that we respect the sanctity and dignity of our dear departed Sister in this very difficult time.



We mourn with the family and pray for God's strength and guidance.



Catherine Abelema Afeku (MP) Hon. Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture.