Ebony Had Breast Operation Recently - Cousin Reveals

Related Stories Cousin of the late Dancehall diva, Ebony Reigns, Rexford Peter Konadu has revealed that the late singer recently had a breast operation.



“When I met her, she wasn’t really that well. She had like breast operation. So she told me she’s not going anywhere; like go for no tour or anything but she will go surprise her mum” he said.



“The operation I think she had it two weeks ago. When I met her on Sunday, she showed me what happened and what she went through and everything” he added.



Speaking to ghanaweb at the singer’s father’s residence in Dansoman, a suburb of Accra, Rexford expressed disappointment at his cousin’s death and added that when he met her, they were just talking about life and how things are going well.



“We were just talking about life and like she should go to church and stuff like that. After that we were just planning for her birthday which is like 16th of this February”, he reiterated.



“It’s a sad thing now, like part of me is gone right now so I don’t know how to react to it, like I don’t know because it is really bad now” he stressed.



Ebony was confirmed dead upon arrival at the Bechem Government Hospital after being involved in a ghastly accident on the Sunyani-Kumasi road.



Ebony who was returning from Sunyani after visiting her mother and other family members was purportedly in the company of a military officer who is said to be her bodyguard and a young lady, in a Jeep with registration AS 497—16.



A brief biography of Ebony



Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng, known in showbiz as Ebony, was born on February 16 1997 is a Ghanaian dancehall/Afrobeats artist widely known for her hit songs "Poison" and "Kupe", she was discovered by Bullet, a member of Ruff n Smooth fame.



Ebony was discovered by renowned musician and entrepreneur Bullet of Ruff n Smooth fame when she sent a recording of her voice and was signed to his Rufftown record label just a day after listening to the recording.



Ebony came out with her first single, "Dancefloor", in December 2015 with a video and audio release.



The song became a hit on radio landing her nomination for the unsung category at the 2016 Ghana Music Awards.



In March 2016 Ebony released her major hit single "Kupe", which is a household anthem in Ghana and some other African countries.















Source: ghanaweb.com Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.