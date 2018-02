Related Stories The driver of the vehicle Dancehall musician, Ebony Reigns was travelling in before her tragic accident has spoken for the first time.



In an interview with Adom TV, which was monitored by YEN.com.gh, the driver revealed that the accident happened because he had tried to save a Sprinter Bus from crashing.



Ebony died in an accident on Thursday night on the Sunyani-Kumasi Highway while returning to Accra after visiting her mum in Sunyani.



The four occupants of the Jeep were rushed to the Bechem Government Hospital where Ebony, her friend, Franky Kuri, and her soldier bodyguard were pronounced dead on arrival



The driver was treated for a cut under his chin and according to Dr Agyei Darko who attended to him, he was in stable condition now.



Looking at the pictures of the mangled Jeep, it would have been a miracle if Ebony and her friends had survived.









