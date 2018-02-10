Peace FMs Nana Yaw Kesseh Eulogises Ebony

Related Stories To be honest,I had read about her on social media and particularly in Graphic Showbiz but never knew who she really was. Probably so because her style and genre of music is not the type I have ever fancied. In fact I hadn't listen to a single track of hers until the day I had the opportunity to interview her exclusively on Peace Fm Morning Show in the absence of my boss KSK,the Chairman General. It was a day to last year's RTP AWARDS. It was also at a time I had withdrawn from the competition officially for reasons stated publicly.



McKay told me Ebony was coming with two others so I decided to read more about her the night before the interview. I was amazed at the dossier I read about her. Interestingly, nobody ( at least for the about thirteen scripts I read about her) could openly falter her quality as musician and or disregard her as being extremely talented BUT all her condemnations were about her dressing and how she EXPOSES herself publicly at that tender age. I smiled and went to bed early into the next morning. Alas! The time for the interview had come and I saw a "TOPLESS VERY BEAUTIFUL YOUNG LADY" seated at STUDIO B looking at me as I play my songs,not hers. I put off the microphone and asked Steve Baffour is that not "THE EBONY GIRL" he said yes she is then I told Baff to get me some of her songs. To be honest,I didn't even know any of them. I paused presentation to listen to the lyrics of the song " cool it for me,slow down me sisi y3 me ya" and smiled. I told Baff, Oduro Barima Twum and Kwadwo Asante that this girl is intelligent and turned to her for the interview.



My first question to her after the exchange of pleasantries was "w'ataade3 no w) he" ? To wit,where is your dress. She laughed out loud and said, Braa Cardinal, m'agya no fie ( I have left it home) . I asked her why she left it home and she laughed and said she was feeling hot and we all laughed over it and begun the interview. I gathered from the interview,the following;

She was:

Intelligent

Smart

Jovial

Focused

Committed

Dedicated

Respectful

Easy going

Accommodating

Affable

Just to cut the long story short.



After the interview,she walked to me and said Cardinal Cardinal and laughed then she gave me a hug. My production team said " cardinal de3 )mp3 saa o (as for cardinal he doesn't like that o) we all laughed. She whispered to me and said I made her hot with my line of questioning especially picking from her lyrics in the songs.

I told her she is a smart girl and really knows how to "play on words" so she should stay focus BUT I wish she could improve a little on her dressing. What she told me made me laugh but I decided to keep it to myself.



Later,when I read all sort and manner of things about her,I said ONLY IF THEY COULD GET A BIT CLOSER TO THIS GIRL. We didn't exchange contacts so it ended there .

What is the point ? Suddenly after her demise,I have taken my time to read tributes pouring in for her. Surprisingly, those who chastised her have written the most "SAINTLY" tributes about her and how sad they feel about the news of her demise , REALLY?



My conclusion is that people have reasons why they behave the way they do no matter what. Let's stop imposing ourselves and our appreciation of life on others and encourage people to grow and not always become dependants on others. Generations come and go, heroes/heroines come and go but the world remain. EBONY, you touched lives the way you wanted in your short rise to fame, if that was your destiny, it was a very cruel one.

Rest well EBONY. God reigns supreme.









