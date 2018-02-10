Related Stories HISTORY OF BLACK THURSDAYS IN GHANA ENTERTAINMENT INDUSTRY



🚘 Terry Bonchaka died on 30th October 2003 which was on Thursday (21 years).



🚘 Suzzy williams died on 8th September 2005 which was on Thursday (23 years).



🚘 Kwame Owusu Ansah -1st May 2008 it was Thursday (41 years).



🚘 Ebony Reigns - 8th February 2018 Thursday (20 years).



SIMILARITIES:



They all died in a road accident.



They all died on Thursday.



They all died in their prime when they were rising to fame and enjoying popularity.



They all died in an evening.



#RIP to all these Entertainment Icons Source: Teye Isaac/facebook