Ebony's Death: It’s Not Time To Judge Her Life…It’s Time To Reflect On Ours – Martha Ankomah

Martha Ankomah Related Stories Ghanaian Actress, Martha Ankomah has asked Ghanaians to 'reflect' on their lives while they pay tribute to popular dancehall star, Ebony Reigns.



Born Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng, Ebony, passed away after a gory accident on the Sunyani-Kumasi Road.



Already, some prophets in the country claim they prophesied her death.



Speaking to this on instagram, Martha Ankomah said instead of talking about 'who prophesied her death', we should rather 'reflect on our'.



