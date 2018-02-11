We Can’t Deal With Ebony’s Death — Ebony's Family

Related Stories Family members of music star, Ebony, say they can’t come to terms with the shocking death of their beloved daughter.



Ebony, 20, born Priscilla Opoku Kwarteng, died in a gruesome road accident on Thursday night around 11:30 p.m. at Nyame Bekyere near Mankranso in the Ahafo Ano South District of the Ashanti Region after a head-on collision with a VIP bus.



Two others with her in the Jeep she was travelling in, her friend, Franky Kuri and a soldier identified as Francis Atsu Vondee also passed away.



The beautiful artiste was returning from Sunyani where she visited her mum who had arrived in Ghana from the United Kingdom.



Even though the incident happened very late on Thursday, it was only around 5 a.m. on Friday that her mother, Madam Beatrice Oppong was given the sad news.



When Daily Graphic visited the family at Ohene Gyan, a suburb of Abesim, many of those who had gathered around the singer’s mother to console her were rather wailing uncontrollably while others just rolled on the ground while expressing their grief.



Still in shock, her relatives could not believe that the Ebony who visited them only last Thursday was dead.



“I don’t believe Ohemaa is dead, no, no she may be in coma and will come back to life. This is not true, Lady Princess is not dead, this is not true,” Madam Mercy Frimpomaa, a sibling of Ebony’s mother told Daily Graphic.



Madam Frimpomaa said during the two-hour visit, Ebony “was all over her mother, hugging her and talking about how she has missed her mum”.



Even when she was on her way, she called backed to tell her mother “I have missed you,” she said.



Madam Frimpomaa said when they informed her about the accident they were in disbelief. “We still did not believe the news until one of the elders of the family who went to the mortuary at Mankranso called to confirm the death of our daughter”.



Ebony’s mother, surrounded by mourners, sat quietly, in a pensive mood and occasionally she sighed while resting her head in her palm.



Ebony is the third and the last child of her mother. Her other siblings are Nana Kwarteng (eldest) and Happy Opoku Kwarteng.