Zylofon Media Boss Reveals How He Almost Freed Ebony

Late dancehall artiste, Ebony (known in her private life as Priscilla Opoku Kwarteng) was on the verge of signing a record deal with Zylofon Media before her untimely demise last Thursday after an accident.



This was disclosed by the CEO of Zylofon Media, Nana Appiah Mensah in a post on Instagram on Saturday night.



According to him, his outfit reached an agreement last Tuesday (two days before the accident) with Ebony and all that was left was for Zylofon to buy her out of her current record deal with Ruff Town Records and Midas Touch Inc.



“We had a fruitful meeting and reached an Agreement just last Tuesday. “Please help me pay him for my bail out. I want to be free”. I hope you’re free now & find absolute peace in the bosom of the almighty God. Let’s pay CRITICAL ATTENTION to our female artists.#RIPEbony,” Mr Mensah wrote in a tribute to the 21-year-old singer.



"Expression of my deepest condolences to the friends, family & Ghana. My deepest sympathies for the loss of a friend, pretty daughter and a proud citizen. Even in the dark, you're undisputably still one of Ghana and Africa's best of all times. We at zylofon media, our hearts continues to ache terribly, as the anticipation for a colorful joyous welcome would now be grounded on void. In as much as, I sincerely wish @zylofontv & @zylofon1021fm is playing dancehall now, instead of a sorrowful dirge😢, we take consolation in the fact that, your rather short days on earth is one that has been well lived and accomplished. Until we meet again someday, "fare thee well, my sister", we would hold strongly to your memories, "FOREVER THEY'LL REMAIN". #RIP-Ebony Reign # ReignforEver #peacebestill❤️ #Findeternalpeace&freedom💕💕💕".



The Zylofon boss later clarified his earlier comments which he said had been misconstrued as an attack on Ebony's current manager, Ricky Nana Agyemang, aka Bullet of Ruff n Smooth fame and her record label.



"The earlier assertion had nothing to do with her record label and her manager. There's nothing wrong with committing to a contract and wanting to satisfy a termination or Exit clause, which forms part of the express terms...," Mr Mensah explained.



Ebony and two of her friends (Francisca Nkansah Kuri aged 27 years and Lance Corporal Vondee Francis Atsu, aged 29 years) died on Thursday night(February 8) after the Jeep they were traveling on run into a VIP bus.



She was scheduled for a tour in Europe and was to leave the country on Saturday, February 10, 2018.