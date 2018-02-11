Why Should I Fear Death - Shatta Wale

Related Stories Controversial dancehall artistse Shatta Wale says he won't pay attention to Prophets and Pastors who are predicting his demise because death is inevitable.



A Ghanaian pastor identified as Prophet Agyei Fredua Agyeman predicted the death of Shatta Wale urging Ghanaians to pray for the singer as he sees another national mourning and a tragic end of the popular singer.



Prophet-Cosmos Walker Affran wrote on his Facebook page.



“Ghana should pray, I see a national mourning again the whole nation was in tears and this time is Ghanaian singer “Shatta wale”, and it is very close “death”. ”Thou saith the Lord.”



His prediction comes at a time when thecountry is mourning Ebony Reigns, who died last Thurday after a tragic accident.



However, it appears Shatta has had enough of predictions about his lifespan urging his followers to ignore the "doom sayers," in an apparent reference to the Pastors and Prophets who have predicted his death.



Shatta tweeted: "If only we knew the power and authority God has bestowed on us..we won't pay attention to Doom Sayers Don't be deceived, we were created in the image and likeness of God..we are God's on earth and our only task is to Fear God...Why should i fear the inevitable. Fear God not Death."