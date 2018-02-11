Ghanaians Criticisms Stressed And Killed Ebony – Gifty Osei

Related Stories Ghanaian gospel diva, Gifty Osei has lashed out at Ghanaians for being ‘hypocrites’ and showing ‘fake’ love to Ebony following her untimely death.



Gifty Osei who was among the distressed celebrities after news of the tragic loss surfaced fumed that stakeholders in the entertainment industry and Ghanaians as a whole never supported the musician with even a simple phone call to check on how she was doing but are now mourning her after she has died.



"Hypocrisy. We Ghanaians have used our mouth to bury Ebony. Shame on you guys. Sometimes we don’t understand why certain people make certain decisions. You don’t know what people go through.



A lot of people need just a little love and care. They need people to tell them it is well. Emotional trauma kills faster than HIV. When ebony was alive nobody was able to set a day aside to celebrate her, we never got closer to her.



Even a cameraman sometime back snapped and zoomed her private part. This is my first time hearing people say something good about Ebony, may God forgive us all. If you know you’re part of those who badmouthed her, you better ask God for forgiveness.



Ebony this, ebony that, now it is finished. A lot of people now have uploaded her pictures on social media eulogising her. If God should come today, a lot of Christians won’t go to heaven’’. She angrily said.



The gospel singer seems to not be the only person who shares these sentiments, as many others including actor John Dumelo shared similar concern on social media.



Unfortunately, Ebony Reigns met her tragic death in the road crash at Nyamebekyere, a farming community between Abesewa and Nsuta, Ashanti Region on the Sunyani-Kumasi highway on Thursday night.



The singer and two other victims, including a military personnel, were on board a four-wheel jeep vehicle with registration number AS 497-16 from Sunyani towards Accra when the vehicle had a crushed with a KIA VIP bus heading towards Sunyani from Accra.