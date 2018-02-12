Ebony’s Driver To Be Charged With ‘Careless And Inconsiderate Driving’?

Related Stories The driver of the Jeep vehicle that was carrying Ebony and two others who lost their lives last Thursday may be charged with ‘carless and inconsiderate driving,’ according to the police.



Pinehad Oko Chartey, 29, is the only surviving occupant of the Jeep that had fast-growing dancehall musician, Priscilla Opoku Kwarteng known in showbiz as Ebony, her 27-year-old friend, Francisca Nkansah Kuure, and 29-year-old Lance Corporal Vondee Atsu Francis aboard.



A police wireless message intercepted by Today, which pointed careless and inconsiderate driving as the cause of the accident, also stated that the suspect driver, Pinehad Chartey, is on police enquiry bail while investigations continue.



It narrated that Pinehad was driving the Jeep with registration number AS 497-16 from Sunyani to Accra with the three others on board, while suspect driver, Mohammed Abubakar, aged 48, was also driving a KIA Grand Bird (VIP) with registration number GT 3232-17 from Accra to Sunyani with a set of passengers on board.



It said upon reaching a section of the road between Nyamebekyere and Nsuta, there was a heap of sand in the lane of the Jeep which was being used for road maintenance, and the driver in his bid to avoid running into the sand, swerved onto the opposite lane and grazed the nearside portion of the bus, plunging into the railings on the edge of the road.



While the three other occupants of the Jeep could not survive, all passengers aboard the VIP bus escaped unhurt.



Bodies of the deceased persons have since been deposited at the Bechem Government Hospital for preservation.



The death of the three, most notable the music icon- Ebony- has reignited debate on poor road infrastructure across the country, and why successive governments have failed in their numerous promises to either tar or rehabilitate them.



Tributes from young and old, far and wide have since been pouring in for Ebony. Some musicians including Flowking Stone have also added their voices creatively by composing tribute songs for her especially, and the two others.



