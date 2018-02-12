Shatta Wale Was A Gong-gong Beater In ‘By The Fire Side’ – Maame Dokono Reveals

Related Stories The veteran actress, Grace Omaboe, popularly known as Maame Dokono has revealed that Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale was a gong gong beater on By the Fireside.



Maame Dokono revealed this in an interview with Micky Osei-Berko, known in Showbiz as Master Richard or Dada Boat that Shatta Wale is among the numerous people who have passed through her hands before becoming a star.



“Shatta Wale was a gong gong beater on the By the Fireside…he’s one of the numerous persons I have helped…,” she revealed.



Maame Dokono also revealed that she made sure the Black Stars Captain, Asamoah Gyan, and his brother, Baffour Gyan appear on the programme which was sponsored the 31st December Women’s Movement in the 90’s.



Shatta Wale has become one of the greatest artistes Ghana has ever seen.