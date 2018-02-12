Fear God And Not Men Of God — John Dumelo Advises Ghanaians

Related Stories Actor John Dumelo has mourned the propensity of Ghanaians to place more trust in men of God than God himself.



Since the death of young dancehall star Ebony Reigns, many prophets have come out to claim they saw it coming and Ghanaians have shown their faith in prophesy with many believing these claims.



Whilst many believe these pastors, others also are skeptical of their so-called powers.



One of those is John Dumelo, who is warning Ghanaians that we should not be placing our trust in pastors but rather God himself, and that the current trend is really worrying.



“It’s sad People fear men of God than God Himself. When you read your Bible you will get all your answers there. Your answer doesn’t lie with “Man of God”. It lies with your faith and God!”. Dumelo posted on social media.



