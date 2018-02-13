Ebony Accomplished Her Mission – Father

Related Stories Father of late dancehall artiste, Ebony Reigns, is appealing to prophets to stop speculating about the cause of his daughter’s death.



In an interview on Kofi TV, Nana Opoku Kwarteng said such superstitious pronouncements were “irritating” and needed to be stopped.



In his view, Ebony was on a mission and once her mission was accomplished she had to go back to give account.



Following the death of the “Maame hw3” hit-maker, some prophets have alluded to having had forewarnings to her death; a claim her father says, are irritating.



“…That is Ghana for you. She was doing what she was supposed to do to win the heart of the masses and that was the brand. That was what she chose. I think Ghanaians talk but that’s ok. Ohemaa was not bad. Her dressing and everything was on point.



“Like I said earlier, mission accomplished. When you are done with your calling, you must go back and give account. She has paid her dues and I wouldn’t want people to attach this superstition to it. I will appreciate if they put an end to it. It’s so irritating. She accomplished her mission.”



Mr Kwarteng also said in the interview that he was yet to see the mortal remains of his daughter and that following that, her body would be brought to Accra for the funeral rites to be carried on.



Ebony, real name Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng, died last Thursday in a car crash at Nyamebekyere, near Mankraso in the Ahafo Ano South District of the Ashanti Region.



She died alongside two others, Franky Kuri and Francis Atsu Vondee, when the Jeep vehicle in which they were travelling, collided with a VIP bus around 11:30pm.